'Don't Call Seniors Bhai, Not Proper': Odisha To Government Officers

Junior level officers are not maintaining office decorum, said director.

The Odisha government has directed junior officers to maintain official decorum at the workplace and refrain from addressing their superiors as 'bhai'.

The Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services warned junior level officers of disciplinary action if they are found addressing their senior officers as 'bhai'.

"Junior level officers of this directorate and in field offices are not maintaining office decorum in dealing with their superiors even in presence of Higher Authority. The technical officers are calling ''bhai'' to their senior officers like SDVO/CDVO & Joint Director level-I," director Ratnakar Rout in a circular said.

The circular was issued on Saturday.

"It is not proper on part of any of the government servants to address to their higher authority in this way, irrespective of whatever personal relation they are having among themselves during office hours or office premises. This not only violates Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1959 but also amounts to insubordination," the director said.

