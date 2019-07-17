14 Killed In Mumbai Building Collapse, Rescue Ops Still On: Updates

Mumbai building collapse: Nine people have been rescued so far, with three teams of the National Disaster Response Force carrying out search and rescue operations overnight.

14 Killed In Mumbai Building Collapse, Rescue Ops Still On: Updates

Mumbai building collapse: Three NDRF teams have been carrying out search and rescue operations

Mumbai: 

Fourteen people have been killed and many more feared trapped after a decades-old building collapsed in south Mumbai's crowded Dongri neighbourhood on Tuesday. Nine people have been rescued so far, with three teams of the National Disaster Response Force carrying out search and rescue operations overnight. The building collapse was categorized as a "level 2" incident by the NDRF - while level 1 is the most serious under the system that measures the severity of a building collapse. Building safety is a major issue in Mumbai, one of the world's most crowded cities next to Dhaka in Bangladesh, according to the World Economic Forum.

Here are the updates on the rescue operations in Mumbai:


Jul 17, 2019
08:52 (IST)
NDRF has confirmed that the number of dead has risen to 14
Jul 17, 2019
08:31 (IST)
The NDRF has been using sniffer dogs to help find survivors in the rubble


Jul 17, 2019
08:30 (IST)
Heavy machines could not reach the collapsed building on Tuesday as the lanes - with overhead wires dangling - were too narrow for them to navigate. But this morning, earth-movers and other vehicles were seen assisting rescue efforts

