Woman Dies, Many Feared Trapped After Portion Of Mumbai Building Collapses

A woman died while three others were injured when the front portion of a building on Mumbai's Grant Road collapsed today. Authorities say four people are stuck under the debris.

Parts of the second and third floors of the four-storey Rubinisa Manzil building along with a balcony came crashing down in the morning. Around 35-40 people were in the building when the collapse occurred. All of them have been evacuated safely.

Visuals from the spot show locals lifting slabs of concrete to rescue a man whose leg was stuck under the rubble.

A part of the building's front portion is still hanging precariously.

Fire engines along with police and ambulances are at the site.

This is the first major house crash this monsoon season as heavy rain has battered Mumbai and its surrounding areas over the last three days.