'Donate Vaccine As Birthday Gift': Himanta Biswa Sarma's Appeal To People

I appeal people to donate vaccine as a birthday gift to friends, Himanta Biswa Sarma said. (File)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday appealed to the people of the state to sponsor COVID-19 vaccination as a birthday gift to friends and well-wishers.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday, Mr Sarma said, "I appeal people to donate vaccine as a birthday gift to friends and well-wishers. If we take responsibility to vaccinate one or two persons at our own expense it will be great work we will do for our society,".

The chief minister further added that Rs 600 to 800 crore will be needed to vaccinate the entire population of Assam.

Rs 119 crore that was collected during the first wave of the pandemic in the Assam Arogya Nidhi will be used to buy vaccines. Today Mr Sarma also handed over a cheque of Rs 50 crore from the Chief minister's relief fund to Assam Arogya Nidhi.

Mr Sarma said, "We all know that there is a shortage of COVID-19 vaccination in India. But till July it will be available easily because the companies have started producing in huge quantity to meet up the demand."

"We are getting help from everyone. Our teachers have decided to donate one day's salary to fight against Covid at CM relief fund for procurement of Covid-19 vaccination. Guwahati University donated Rs 15 lakh for the procurement of vaccines. Everybody is donating in our CM fund for the fight against Covid-19," Chief Minister Sarma said.

He further added, "Reliance has many petrol pumps functioning in Assam. They have decided to provide free 50 litres of petrol or diesel every day to those vehicles which are going for Covid-19 duties."

89 people died of COVID-19 in Assam on Wednesday, while 6,143 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate in the state dropped to 6.02% from 6.47% on Tuesday.