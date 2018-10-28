Trump Turns Down India's Invite To Attend Republic Day Event: Reports

US President Donald Trump reportedly turned down India's invite to attend Republic Day event

US President Donald Trump has reportedly declined India's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations. In early August, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had confirmed Mr Trump received an invitation to visit India. "I know that the invitation has been extended, but I do not believe that a final decision has been made," Ms Sanders told reporters then.

The foreign ministry has not given a statement. The American embassy in Delhi said only the White House can talk on the President's travel plans.

For the last few days, US officials have been indicating that Mr Trump would not fly to India in January as the State of the Union address is scheduled in the winter month.

However, former US President Barack Obama came to India twice and also attended the Republic Day celebrations in 2015 on his second visit, despite the State of the Union address falling in January every year.

Mr Trump declining India's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations comes weeks after India and the US have had a rough time over a range of geopolitical issues. India's insistence on buying oil from Iran despite US sanctions on the oil-producing nation was not taken well by the Trump administration.