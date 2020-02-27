Melania Trump Recaps Visit To 'Happiness Class' At Delhi School

Melania Trump, wearing a white dress with rose print, took a small detour of the school

Expressing gratitude over an Indian welcome at a Delhi school, United States First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday applauded the authorities for a "traditional" reception.

On Twitter, the First Lady shared pictures from a "Happiness Class" session that she attended during her visit to India along with her husband, US President Donald Trump. She captioned the photos: "Thank you Sarvodaya School for welcoming me with the lovely Tilak & Aarti tradition!"

On February 25, Ms Trump visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary school in Nanakpura, Delhi and took part in the "Happiness Class". The FLOTUS interacted with the students and teachers at the school in South Moti Bagh and spent about an hour with them.

For her visit, the school was all decked up with floral garlands and motifs. Students waved the Indian and American flags as they greeted her.

In 2018, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government started the Happiness Classes for students studying in classes I-VIII to help students manage stress. Authorities, however, dropped the names of Delhi Chief Minister and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia from the list of invitees, which attracted critics furry.

Ahead of Ms Trump's visit, Mr Kejriwal tweeted, "FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school".

Donald Trump and his family were on a 36-hour India visit from February 24-25. During his visit, President Donald Trump talked business and stayed cleared on his stand on contentious issues like the Citizenship Amendment Act and Kashmir.