In Ahmedabad, Melania And Ivanka Trump In Subtle Yet Stylish Outfits

US First Lady Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump's daughter, arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday noon ahead of the ''Namaste Trump'' event.

Melania Trump walked out of the Air Force One wearing a full-sleeved wide-legged white jumpsuit paired with a deep green coloured knotted belt. She kept her hair loose with a neat middle partition and slight waves at the ends.

The US President's daughter, meanwhile, kept it minimal yet classy with her light turquoise-coloured dress with contrasting floral print in pink colour, with a bow at the neckline. She kept her hair rod straight in a middle parting.

Donald Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump greet each other at Ahmedabad airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India in a bid to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Mr Trump addressed the ''Namaste Trump'' event at Motera stadium in the city. He will later visit the Taj Mahal in Agra before departing for Delhi.