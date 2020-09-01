Donald Trump Condoles The Death Of 'Great Leader' Pranab Mukherjee

"Saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee," Donald Trump tweeted

United States President Donald Trump extended his condolences to former President Pranab Mukherjee's family and the people of India on his death hours after his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a statement, said the veteran's "visionary leadership" helped bring the two countries closer.

"I was saddened to learn of the passing of India's former President, Pranab Mukherjee. I send my condolences to his family and the people of India as they grieve the loss of a great leader," Donald Trump tweeted.

Earlier today, Mike Pompeo said in a statement: "Saddened to hear of passing of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, whose visionary leadership was instrumental in bringing United States and India closer together. We extend our deepest condolences to people of India during this difficult time."

The former President, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Monday, weeks after his brain surgery. The 84-year had died after being in hospital for 20 days. The seven-time parliamentarian's funeral took place today with full military honours and the centre has announced a seven-day official mourning.

The former President -- described by many as the elder statesman of Indian politics -- was mourned by political leaders across the board.

India's 13th President, Pranab Mukherjee was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, in August last year.