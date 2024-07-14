'Right-Wing Leaders Now Active Targets': Himanta Sarma After Trump Shot At

Himanta Sarma has expressed solidarity with Donald Trump after the attack on him

Wishing former US President Donald Trump a swift recovery after he survived an assassination attempt yesterday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said right-wing leaders across the globe "are now active targets of the radical left". These attacks, he said, "will not be able to defeat the 'nation first' ideology".

"Physical or otherwise, right-wing leaders across the globe are now active targets of the radical left. However, these attacks will not be able to defeat the "nation first" ideology. This is rooted in deep spirituality and inspired by the Sanatan philosophy of 'Janani Janmabhoomi cha Swargadapi Gariyasi'. My best wishes to Donald Trump as he stands strong," Mr Sarma posted on X, adding "StandWithTrump" and "NationFirst" as hashtags.

Republican leader and former US President Trump was injured in an assassination attempt at Pennsylvania's Butler yesterday. One person in the audience was killed, and two others injured as a 20-year-old shooter fired multiple rounds targeting the former US President. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was gunned down. Trump has said a bullet pierced the upper part of his right ear.

US President Joe Biden has strongly condemned the incident. White House officials said he has also spoken to Trump, his biggest opponent in the US election due later this year.

"There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. It's one of the reasons why we have to unite this country... We cannot be like this, we cannot condone this," Biden told reporters in an emergency briefing after the attack on Trump.

"The idea that there's political violence, or violence in America like this, is just unheard of. It's just not appropriate. Everybody, everybody must condemn it. Everybody," Biden said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned the assassination attempt and said violence has no place in politics and democracies.

"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.