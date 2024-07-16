'Demand Of Every Patriotic Indian Is...': Rahul Gandhi On Doda Terror Attack

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Doda terror attack (File photo).

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has paid tribute to the four soldiers killed on Monday in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. "Today, our soldiers were martyred in another terrorist encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. I pay my humble tribute to the martyrs and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families," he posted in Hindi on X Tuesday morning.

Mr Gandhi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said the number of such attacks on Indian soldiers in J&K in the past few months is "extremely sad and worrying".

He also hit out at the government for the "poor condition of Jammu and Kashmir" and said the soldiers there are "bearing the brunt of the BJP's wrong policies". The "wrong policies" reference has been seen as an attack on the Modi government over the scrapping of Article 370 in J&K.

"It is the demand of every patriotic Indian that the government should take full responsibility for repeated security lapses," Mr Gandhi said and called for "strict action" against the terrorists.

However, Mr Gandhi also underlined the need for political unity at this time, and the importance of the opposition supporting the government as it responds to the increased terror threat.

"In this hour of grief, the entire country stands united against terrorism," he said.

Four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action in Doda district. The terrorists had attacked a joint operation - of the Army and J&K Police - formed to track them down.

Contact was made late Monday night, the Army had said.

The operation is ongoing, NDTV has been told.

Sources told NDTV Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi and took stock of the ground situation and ongoing operation in Doda.

This was the second major encounter in the Jammu region after five soldiers were killed in action in Kathua last week. That attack, in which five were also injured, was a coordinated strike on two trucks - with grenades and armour-piercing bullets, and an American-made assault rifle.

The attacks, which began in Poonch and Rajouri, have now spread across Jammu, a region that was free from terrorism till a few years ago. In the last 32 months, 48 soldiers have been killed.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Parliament the fight against terrorism in J&K is in its last stage, and that a multi-pronged strategy had been adopted to destroy the remaining network. "Our fight against terrorism in J&K, in a way, is in last stage, last leg. We are moving with a multi-pronged strategy to eliminate the remaining terror network there," he said.

