Doda Accident One Of The Biggest In Jammu And Kashmir In Years

Jammu:
At least 37 people were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.
The bus, bearing registration number JK02CN-6555, was reportedly carrying 56 passengers, they said, adding that it skidded off the road near Trungal-Assar on the Batote-Kishtwar national highway and fell 300 feet downhill.
This is probably the biggest accident in Doda district in the last few years.
- On July 1, 2019, 35 people were killed and 17 injured when an overloaded mini-bus veered off the road and fell into a gorge in Kishtwar's Sirgwari area.
- On October 6, 2018, 21 people were killed and 15 injured when an overcrowded mini-bus fell into a 200-foot gorge after its driver lost control over the vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, near Kela Morh, in Ramban district.
- On September 14, 2022, 11 people, including four women, died and 29 were injured when an overcrowded mini-bus plunged into a gorge in Poonch district.
- On September 14, 2018, 17 passengers were killed and 16 injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in the Dandaran area of Kishtwar district.
- On May 24 this year, seven people were killed and three injured after a cruiser vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge at the Dangduru dam site in the Dachan area of Kishwar.
- On May 30, 10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims, most of them from Bihar, were killed and 57 injured as their bus skidded off the road and rammed into the railing of a bridge, before falling off it at Jajjarkotli in Jammu district.
- On August 30, eight people were killed and three seriously injured when their car skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-foot gorge in Kishtwar.
- On June 27, five people were killed and 12 injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge on the Bhadarwah-Pathankot road in Doda.
- Four people, including women, were killed and five injured after a car fell into a roadside gorge at Thanamandi in Rajouri district.
- Six people were killed in road accidents in Doda on October 8 and October 20.
- On November 6, three people were killed and at least 16 injured in a road accident in the Rehan area of Rajouri district, officials said.
