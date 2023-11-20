Doctors Remove 3 Poisonous Arrows From 60-Year-Old Man In Indore

A team of 15 doctors successfully removed three poisonous arrows from an elderly man in Indore's government run Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Hospital (MYH), an official said on Monday.

The arrows had got lodged in the stomach, thigh and hand of the 60-year-old man and he was brought from his native Barwani district in a very serious condition, said Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, professor in MYH's Department of Surgery.

"One of the arrows penetrated eight inches into his stomach. He was attacked during Diwali night over some monetary dispute. If the poisonous arrows were not removed quickly, his life would have been in peril," he said.

"After the complex surgery, the patient is out of danger and will be discharged from hospital soon," Ghanghoria added.

Officials said bows and arrows are used in attacks in several parts of western MP, with many of those injured being referred to MYH for surgery.

