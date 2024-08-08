Doctored Audio Bid To Derail Peace, X Handles Under Watch: Manipur Government

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has alleged conspiracy with a doctored audio clip

The Manipur government has warned of legal action against people who have been sharing a "doctored audio" of Chief Minister N Biren Singh to "derail the peace process" in the ethnic violence-hit state, the state government said in a statement.

A coordinated and targeted campaign is going on, with many X (formerly Twitter) accounts sharing the "doctored audio" with similar captions, the government said in the statement, which also included screenshots of the X handles that had shared the "doctored audio".

"... This doctored audio is a malicious attempt by certain sections to incite communal violence or to derail the process of peace that has been initiated at multiple levels," the state government said.

It said the police are looking into the matter and will take legal action against any individual or organisation involved in the smear conspiracy after uncovering the source of the "defamatory campaign".

"We urge the public to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing unverified information. The restoration of peace and harmony among our communities is of utmost importance at this juncture more than ever. The state government will not tolerate any action that threatens to disrupt the peace process," the Manipur government said.

Manipur Congress vice president Lamtinthang Haokip was among those who posted the audio clip that the ruling BJP government has termed "doctored".

The other X handles mentioned in the state government's statement include @DMhk1995 (account deactivated this morning), @VoiceVanguard02, @paominlenk7807, @Thangmin202, @HaokipLetz, and @HatboipaK.

Police sources said anyone can make a fake video or audio clip using powerful artificial intelligence (AI) tools nowadays.

"Such fake audio has been used in many states to create trouble and confusion among the public before key events like election campaigns. It is clear those who made the fake clip want the Manipur tension to keep simmering," a top senior police officer told NDTV on phone from the state capital Imphal today.

The officer said they are making a list of anonymous X accounts that have posted the audio clip and will move to take action for sharing the "doctored clip" and running a "defamatory campaign".

There is speculation that Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma may go to Imphal on a goodwill visit and meet with his Manipur counterpart. There has been no official confirmation yet.

Sources said peace talks between the valley-dominant Meitei community and nearly two dozen tribes under the Kuki umbrella have been going on at many levels.

Over 220 people have died and nearly 50,000 have been internally displaced since the ethnic clashes began in May 2023.