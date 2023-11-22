Doctor, Cop, 2 Other J&K Employees Fired Over Pro-Separatist Activities

Four government employees in Jammu and Kashmir have been fired for alleged involvement in pro-separatist activities.

Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital Srinagar, Nisar-ul-Hassan, Constable Abdul Majeed Bhat, Laboratory bearer in Higher Education Department Abdul Salam Rather, and teacher in Education Department Farooq Ahmad Mir were dismissed in accordance with Article 311 of the Constitution of India, the administration said.

Article 311 of the Constitution states that an official may be sacked if, "the President or the Governor, as the case may be, is satisfied that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold such inquiry."

The Union Territory has dismissed over 50 employees in the last three years for allegedly helping Pakistani terror organisations while being employed in government bodies. Officials said the sacked employees used to draw a salary from the Indian government but were providing logistics to Pak terrorists and propagating the terrorists' ideology.

In June, a Kashmir University public relations officer, a revenue department official, and a cop had been fired for allegedly raising finances for Pak terror organisations.