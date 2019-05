Doctor Arrested For ''Derogatory'' Post Against Pragya Singh Thakur

The doctor had allegedly posted some derogatory comments against Pragya Singh Thakur on Facebook

A homeopathic doctor has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on a social networking site against BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha seat candidate and Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur, the police said today.

Sunilkumar Nishad (38), a resident of Kalyan, who also has a clinic and another house in Vikhroli Parksite, was arrested on Wednesday, an official said.

"Nishad had allegedly posted some derogatory comments against Pragya Singh Thakur on Facebook. The post also talked about the involvement of Hindus and Brahmins in terrorism," he said.

Senior police inspector Vilas Jadhav said an activist, Ravindra Tiwari, had lodged a complaint against Nishad at Parksite police station in Vikhroli for his comments against Pragya Singh.

Accordingly, a complaint was filed against Nishad on Saturday under various sections, he said.

Nishad was arrested on Wednesday, the official said, adding that he was granted bail by a local court. Pragya Singh Thakur, 48, is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Polling for this seat will be held on May 19.

Out on bail, she has been discharged by a court on charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, but is still facing trial under other criminal provisions, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

