Doctor After Diploma Course? Bengal Sets Up Panel After Mamata Banerjee's Plan

The West Bengal government has formed a 14-member committee to explore the possibility of coming up with a diploma course in medicine with three years of classroom and practical training.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Thursday proposed the introduction of a diploma course in medicine, aiming at combating a "shortfall" of doctors in hospitals in the state.

The panel includes senior doctors and representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC), a senior official said.

"In order to improve the access of healthcare, especially in the rural areas, the state government has formed an expert committee to explore the possibility of developing healthcare professionals with three years of classroom and practical training," he said.

The panel will submit its report within 30 days.



