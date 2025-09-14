'Have Courage To Question Islam?' BJP vs Siddaramaiah Over Conversion Remark

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's comment on conversion and the caste system in Hinduism has drawn a blistering response from the BJP, which quizzed him about equality in Islam and suggested that he "set aside" his "Leftist lens".

"Even if we say don't convert, some of them do it as a result of the system. In our Hindu community, if there was equality and equal opportunities, why would anyone convert? Did we bring untouchability," Mr Siddaramaiah said yesterday while answering media questions about caste census.

"There can be inequalities in Islam, Christianity or any religion. We or the BJP didn't ask anyone to convert but people have... It is their right," he added.

R Ashoka, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, hit back.

"If there is equality in Islam, why are women not allowed to enter mosques? If there is equality in Islam, why was there opposition to banning triple talaq? If there is equality in Islam, why are non-Muslims, including Hindus, referred to as kafirs in the Quran? Do you have the courage to ask this, Siddaramaiah?" he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"if Islam is a peace-loving religion, if there is a sense of brotherhood among Muslims, why did terrorists in Pahalgam ask for the names of tourists, look for vermilion on the foreheads of women and children, ask them to recite the Kalma, and kill only Hindus? Do you have the courage to ask this, Siddaramaiah?" his post read.