'Do You Eat Vegetables?' PM Modi's Candid Exchange With 'Friend' In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Varanasi, where he launched the second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam at Namo Ghat and flagged off the Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express, between Kanyakumari and Varanasi.

Needless to say, in his parliamentary constituency, the Prime Minister was welcomed with much fervour. During his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with some Class 4 students, who recited poems for him.

The prime minister shared a video of one such interaction with a students at the event. In the clip, he can be seen listening to her poem about the process of photosynthesis.

Once she was done with the poem, PM Modi asked her, “Do you eat vegetables?” The girl replied, “Yes, sir.”

Then the prime minister posed another question. “You eat all the vegetables?," he asked.

The students nodded her head. A smiling PM Modi said, “There must be some vegetable that you don't like eating?”

To this, the girl smiled and said, “Sir, karela (bitter gourd)." The prime minister laughed hearing her innocent confession.

While sharing the candid exchange, the PM called the student his “friend” and wrote, “My friend in Varanasi knows her science well and is also a great poet.”

While in Varanasi. the prime minister's convoy stopped briefly to give way to an ambulance during his roadshow.

A video, going viral on the internet, shows the convoy stopped on the side of a barricaded road while the ambulance sped away by its side. The convoy included security personnel holding onto the prime minister's vehicle.

The Prime Minister arrived in Varanasi after he visited Gujarat, where he inaugurated the new integrated terminal building at the Surat Airport and declared it an international airport.

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi on Friday, approved the proposal to declare Surat Airport as an International Airport.