'Do Not Call Me Bhaiya': Cab Driver's 6 Rules For Passengers Spark Debate Online

Cab driver's list of rules

A cab driver's set of six rules for all his potential passengers has taken the internet by storm. The man, who printed and displayed the rules in his vehicle, demands politeness, respect and no “attitude” from customers. His cab protocol prohibits passengers from addressing him as “bhaiya” (brother) or asking him to speed up. Another rule urges passengers to “close the door slowly.”



Driver's one of the most straightforward reminders to passengers is that they don't own the cab. “You are not the owner of the cab, the person driving the cab is the owner of the cab,” his rule read.



The fourth rule addresses the issue of passengers showing attitude. “Put your attitude in your pocket please don't show it to us because you are not giving more money to us.”

At the end, an important note read: "Don't say to drive fast. Be on time."



The list was shared on Reddit by a user who remarked, “I have booked a cab and the cab driver mentioned some guidelines on the cab! What do you think about these guidelines?”

While some commended him, others labelled him “entitled”.



A user commented, “Most points are fair but what's with - don't call us bhaiya?”

Another wrote, “As long as it is mentioned for mutual respect it's perfectly fine. And things like closing the door softly and not disturbing the driver are basic manners.”

Someone else said, “He's right and there's nothing wrong with his guidelines. Our country people has this habit of looking down on cab drivers, delivery people and stuff. In fact, this has to be common sense.”

Meanwhile, one user noted, “The beginning made sense, but at the end it was just topped with a hypothetical ego & totalitarian attitude! & It negated all the valuable insights that he might have had earlier.”

“All these cabs charge hell lot of money for not so clean, non functional AC and stinky rides,” a comment read.

This comes months after a video of a woman verbally abusing an Uber driver after a cab breakdown went viral. In the clip, the woman lashed out at the driver, accusing him of being rude and driving a “cheap” car.