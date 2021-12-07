'Contempt Of Court': Anti-Drugs Officer's Father's Affidavit On Maharashtra Minister

Nawab Malik has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since Aryan Khan's arrest(FILE)

Dnyandev Wankhede, father of Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai unit chief Sameer Wankhede, has filed an affidavit before the Bombay High Court alleging that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik has committed contempt of court as he continued to give statements against his family despite giving an undertaking in court that he would not do so.

Nawab Malik in November gave an undertaking before a division bench of Bombay High Court that he would not tweet against Sameer Wankhede till the court hears the matter next.

While hearing the defamation suit filed by Mr Wankhede's father, Mr Dnyandev, who has sought damages to the tune of Rs 1.25 crore from Mr Malik for allegedly making defamatory comments, the court had said that it is "necessary to balance fundamental rights of Nawab Malik and Dnyandev Wankhede."

Bombay High Court had earlier refused to restrain Mr Malik from publishing tweets about the family of Sameer Wankhede in a defamation suit filed by Mr Dnyandev. The Court had said that Mr Malik should post, comment and publish anything against the Mr Wankhede family after 'reasonable verification of facts'.

The court earlier reprimanded Nawab Malik for not approaching the caste scrutiny committee but making allegations about Mr Wankhede's caste certificate in media.

Sharing the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede's mother, Mr Malik had alleged that the NCB official had forged the document. Malik alleged that there are two death certificates of Zahida Dawood Wankhede, with each mentioning different religions.

Sharing both the death certificates, Mr Malik in a tweet said, "Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Gyandev."

The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.

