Election Commission Must Be 'Neutral': DMK Chief MK Stalin Supports Mamata Banerjee

DMK chief MK Stalin said Election Commission must ensure a level playing field for all parties

Supporting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, DMK chief MK Stalin today said the Election Commission must ensure a level playing field for all parties and maintain impartiality.

As Mamata Banerjee began a sit-in in Kolkata to protest against the Election Commission's decision barring her from campaigning for 24 hours, Mr Stalin said "faith in our democracy rests on free and fair elections."

In a tweet, the DMK chief said that the Election Commission "must ensure a level playing field for all parties and candidates and ensure that impartiality and neutrality is maintained. #MamataBanerjee."

The faith in our democracy rests on free and fair elections.



The Election Commission of India must ensure a level playing field for all parties and candidates and ensure that impartiality and neutrality is maintained.#MamataBanerjee — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 13, 2021

After the Election Commission on Monday barred Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours, her party alleged that the poll panel was behaving like a "wing of the BJP" and claimed that the decision smacked of authoritarianism.

The Election Commission's order came after Mamata Banerjee's remarks against central police forces and her statement, which allegedly had religious overtones.



