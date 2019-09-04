DK Shivakumar's Request To Address The Public Gets A Stern No From Court

DK Shivakumar has been accused of not cooperating with the investigation

More than 15 minutes before senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar was sent to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate, a curious exchange took place in the Delhi court. The former Karnataka minister had a request. "Can he address the people of Karnataka," his lawyer asked judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

"Absolutely not," responded the special judge, who was hearing the requests of DK Shivakumar's counsel.

While arrested politicians are prone to making remarks to the media in passing in such circumstances, it is unusual to seek the court's permission.

Earlier this week, when former Union minister P Chidambaram's custody with the Central Bureau of Investigation was extended, he spoke to NDTV on his way back. Asked if he wanted to say anything, Mr Chidambaram said "5 per cent", holding up his hand to convey the number, apparently mocking the government over the GDP crash.

Like Mr Chidambaram, DK Shivakumar was also accused of not cooperating with the investigation.

Mr Chidambaram was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation last month in connection with the INX Media case.

The agency has accused him of facilitating a huge infusion of foreign funds to the media company as the union finance minister in 2007 at the instance of his son Karti Chidambaram, who allegedly received kickbacks.

Mr Shivakumar was arrested on Tuesday after four days of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

The case was filed last year after the Income Tax Department raided 60 properties linked to him.

Mr Shivakumar and his alleged associate S K Sharma have been accused of transporting huge amount of unaccounted cash on a regular basis through ''hawala'' channels with the help of three other accused.

