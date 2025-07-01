"Don't Want MLAs To Speak Anymore": DK Shivakumar Amid Karnataka Showdown

The big Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar face-off for the post of Karnataka Chief Minister - a battle festering since the party's 2023 election win and which seemed set to roil the ruling Congress for weeks more - came to a screeching halt Tuesday after a crestallen DKS signalled a climbdown.

DKS, as Shivakumar is popularly called, told NDTV 'I don't want any MLAs to bat for me' and called on all Congress legislators to focus on ensuring the party retains power in the 2028 Assembly election.

"The focus should be the 2028 election. I don't want MLAs to speak for me anymore. The 'high command' will take action (against them) if they do. There are no factions in the Congress... there is only one congress under (party boss Mallikarjun) Kharge. I am not here seeking change," he said.

But perhaps the clearest sign DKS' chief ministerial ambition has been beaten back, again, was his remark about Siddaramiah having 'asked me to issue a notice'. "And that is what I will do," he said.

These remarks came shortly after Congress troubleshooter Randeep Surjewala, dispatched to Karnataka to settle this issue, said the party had no plan to drop Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

A silent DKS sat next to Surjewala as that statement was delivered.

But Shivakumar's message - seen as 'stand down' instructions to loyalists like Iqbal Hussain, who said 100 of the party's 138 MLAs would back DKS - didn't seem to land as the Congress would have hoped.

Hussain told NDTV, "I will speak to Surjewala. What they said (i.e., the Congress through its troubleshooter) is their opinion. My opinion is the same... DKS worked hard for the party..."

Siddaramaiah-DKS Clash

The Siddaramaiah-DKS spat began after the Congress' big win in the 2023 election.

DKS, widely credited with reviving the party's fortune in the state and ensuring critical support from the Vokkaliga community, expected to be named the new Chief Minister.

The Congress, however, opted for Siddaramiah, a party veteran with strong support from marginalised communities and the minorities, and who was backed by a majority of the MLAs.

A disgruntled DKS was persuaded to become Siddaramaiah's deputy, but there was talk of an agreement that would see the latter stand down halfway through the term.

That halfway mark comes around in September.

MLAs loyal to Shivakumar have been flagging that 'deadline' in recent weeks, just as those loyal to Siddaramaiah have pointed out that DKS holds two senior posts - Deputy Chief Minister and President of the Congress' state unit - in violation of the party's 'one man, one post' rule.

Siddaramaiah, meanwhile, trashed the buzz over a possible leadership change. Speaking in Mysuru Monday, he said the Congress government will remain "as solid as a rock" for five years. With Shivakumar at his side, he said, "This government will be as solid as a 'bande' (rock) for five years."

When the media asked him about his ties with Mr Shivakumar, he held the Deputy Chief Minister's hand to show unity and said, "We are on good terms." Asked if attempts were being made to drive a wedge between them, he said, "We don't listen to what others say."