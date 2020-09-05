DK Shivakumar Hospitalised With Fever Weeks After Recovering From COVID

DK Shivakumar was hospitalised on Friday after he experienced fever (File)

Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, who was discharged from a Bengaluru hospital after recovering from COVID-19, has again been admitted to a private hospital in the city on Friday with fever.

"I have been admitted to a private hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru once again after experiencing fever," DK Shivakumar said in a statement.

Mr Shivakumar was earlier admitted to the hospital on August 24 after testing positive for coronavirus. He was discharged from hospital on August 31 after recovering from the viral infection.

