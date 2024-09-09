DK Shivakumar Dismisses Report Of Meeting Kamala Harris, Barack Obama On US Trip

Rejecting the media reports stating that his visit to the US to meet some top leaders, including former US President Barack Obama and US Vice President Kamala Harris, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar clarified on Sunday that the visit was purely personal.

"I am travelling to the US along with my family till September 15. The media reports that I am meeting former US President Barack Obama and US Vice President Kamala Harris are incorrect. It is a personal visit," he clarified in a press statement.

The Deputy Chief Minister also released to the media a letter that he had written to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge regarding his visit to the US.

"Regarding my upcoming visit to the United States of America, I would like to dispel the ongoing rumours--my visit is purely for personal reasons and is no way related to any political motive, nor is it due to any political invitation. I request everyone to kindly refrain from indulging in any kind of conjecture," wrote DK Shivakumar on social media platform X.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Shivakumar urged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to work towards getting approvals for the Mahadayi project and funds for the Upper Bhadra project rather than wasting his energy on raising issues like Muda and Darshan arrest.

Speaking at his Sadashivanagar residence, he said, "I appeal to Pralhad Joshi with folded hands on the Ganesha Chathurthi to get us approval for the Mahadayi project and funds for the Upper Bhadra project." He was responding to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's statement that the Congress government was trying to distract the people from the Valmiki Corporation scam by releasing a photograph of Darshan purportedly smoking inside the jail.

"I will speak to the Chief Minister in about 15 days on whether to call for an all-party meeting, Mahadayi, or to call for a meeting of the Commission. We will discuss the nature of our fight for Mahadayi," Shivakumar said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)