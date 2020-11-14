PM Modi To Spend Diwali With Soldiers In Jaisalmer Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spend Diwali with soldiers and Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer today, following his customary tradition for the seventh year in a row.

PM Modi's visit also comes a day after eleven people including five soldiers were killed in ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops in several areas in north Jammu and Kashmir.

He had tweeted his tribute to soldiers on Friday and asked everyone to light a diya for the ones protecting us at the borders.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," PM Modi tweeted.

Reports had speculated that the Prime Minister would be visiting a forward area in Jaisalmer today.

Today's visit will be the second time this year that PM Modi is interacting with soldiers. In July, he made a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh at the height of a border confrontation with China following a clash on June 14 when 20 soldiers were killed in action at Galwan Valley.

This will be the prime minister's seventh Diwali with soldiers; his first Diwali in office in 2014 was with soldiers at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield. He reportedly spent Diwalis in a similar manner when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Last year, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with soldiers guarding the Line of Control (LoC).

He has also visited soldiers at Uttarakhand, Punjab border and Gurez sector in north Kashmir among others during Diwali in the last few years.