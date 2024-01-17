'Divine Energy Of Sreekrishna Temple Immense': PM Modi In Kerala

PM Modi also shared photographs of him offering prayers in the temple (Photo: narendramodi/X)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the divine energy of Kerala's Sreekrishna Temple where he offered prayer today, is "immense".

PM Modi offered prayers for the happiness and prosperity for citizens of the country at Sreekrishna Temple, Guruvayur, on Wednesday during his two-day visit to Kerala.

"Prayed at the sacred Guruvayur Temple. The divine energy of this Temple is immense. I prayed that every Indian be happy and prosperous," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi also shared photographs of him offering prayers in the temple.

As is the norm for PM Modi to wear a local outfit while visiting diverse states, the Prime Minister chose to wear the traditional Kerala attire, a 'mundu' (dhoti) and 'veshti' (a shawl covering the upper body) while offering prayers at the temple.

Guruvayur temple is dedicated to Lord Guruvayurappan (Lord Krishna) and is a significant place of worship for Hindus in Kerala.

He was welcomed by the Devaswom office bearers by giving a 'Poorna kumbham' (a pitcher with sacred water adorned with flowers). It is a traditional way of welcoming guests in temples and similar places.

He also attended the wedding ceremony of the daughter of actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi.

He also interacted with leading actors of Malayalam cinema, including Mohanlal, Mamootty, Jayaram and Dileep who were present on the occasion. The Prime Minister also met and blessed the other brides and grooms whose marriages were also solemnised at the temple this morning.

PM Modi also inaugurated projects worth over Rs 4000 crore in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday.

The three major infrastructure projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister included the New Dry Dock (NDD) at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL); the International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) of CSL; and the LPG Import Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Limited at Puthuvypeen, Kochi.

