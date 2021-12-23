'Disturbing News,' Tweets Amarinder Singh After Ludhiana Court Blast

Amarinder Singh tweeted, "Praying for the recovery of those injured".

Former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh has said that Punjab police must "get to the bottom" of the blast in Ludhiana court complex that led to the death of two persons and injured four persons.

Initial information indicates that the blast took place around 12:20 pm in a bathroom on the second floor of the building.

It damaged the walls of the bathroom and shattered glass of windows of nearby rooms. The police have cordoned off the area and fire engines are on the spot.

"Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals, Praying for the recovery of those injured. @PunjabPoliceInd must get to the bottom of this," tweeted Mr Singh.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is on way to Ludhiana.