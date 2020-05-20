'Disturbing Behaviour By China': US On Chinese Activity Along Ladakh Boundary

The US statement comes days after several instances of Chinese incursion by land and air.

The US today said border disputes with China - be it in Ladakh or in the South China Sea - are a "reminder of the threat by China". The strong statement by Alice Wells, Outgoing Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, came days after several instances of Chinese incursion by land and air, one of which led to a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

The "provocations and disturbing behaviour by China that poses questions about how China seeks to use its growing power", the US said.

"That's why you've seen a rallying of like-minded nations whether it is in ASEAN or through other diplomatic groupings like the trilateral with the US, Japan and India, or the Quad -- conversations globally about how we can reinforce the principles of the post-World War II global order that supported free and open trade, that raised all boats including the Chinese boat," added Alice Wells.

Over the last weeks, reinforcement of troops across the border was conducted after reports of China pitching tents near river Galwan -- a 1962 flashpoint that has seen aggression in recent days -- and increasing construction activities.

Earlier this month, Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a face off on the banks of the high-altitude Pangong Lake in Eastern Ladakh and also in North Sikkim. Several Indian and Chinese soldiers were injured in the incident in Ladakh.

Chinese helicopters were also seen operating in the disputed region in eastern Ladakh.