Distressed Woman Smashes Train Window, Toddler Sits Amid Glass Shards

A woman travelling in an AC coach of a train allegedly shattered the windowpane of her compartment after her purse was stolen and no help was forthcoming from railway authorities.

A clip, circulating on X, shows the visibly distraught passenger repeatedly hitting the glass window with a tray in a fit of rage, ignoring pleas from fellow travellers to stop. Moments later, the window shatters completely, scattering shards of glass across the compartment floor. A toddler, believed to be her child, sat beside her throughout the episode.

The woman also appeared to have injured herself during the act, as she was seen rubbing her palm in pain.

According to reports, the woman's purse was allegedly stolen during her journey. When her repeated attempts to seek help from railway staff and police reportedly went unanswered, she lost her composure and vented her anger by smashing the coach window.

A user wrote on X, "It's heartbreaking to witness this chaos. The woman's behaviour suggests she might not be in her right mind, possibly under substance influence. My biggest concern is for the child's safety. I wish we had robust child welfare organisations to protect and care for children."

Another said, "Don't know what's worse- damaging public property, creating a public nuisance, or destroying a child's state of mental health with this appalling behaviour. What's very clear is that there is no justification for either. Motherhood is a privilege and a responsibility, this kind of breakdown signals a larger mental health issue, something we can't ignore for the welfare of this innocent child who is being subjected to physical and mental abuse at the hands of its mother."

Someone tagged Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and wrote, "This vandal woman shattered the train window in anger because she lost her purse. I have said this several times, we need women RPF/GRP personnel in large numbers and on every train. Increase the intake if required."

Last year, furious people vandalised the Antyodaya Express at Uttar Pradesh's Basti railway station after being unable to board the locked Mumbai-bound train. Travellers were seen pelting stones at the coach and breaking its glass windows to force entry, with some dismantling the iron grills on the doors and windowpanes.