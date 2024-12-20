Video: Angry Passengers Shatter Glass, Vandalise Antyodaya Express Train In UP

Several rail passengers in India have been using social media to show the dire condition of trains, which have been marred by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying seats. This issue is causing significant inconvenience and frustration for passengers who have paid for reservations. Now, a video showing a group of angry passengers vandalising the Antyodhya Express train at Uttar Pradesh's Basti railway station is going viral on social media. The clip, shared on X, shows passengers, frustrated over the locked doors of the Mumbai-bound train, resorting to using stones to shatter the glass of the entry door and attempting to dismantle the iron bar grill of the windowpane to gain entry into the coach.

"Angry passengers pelted stones at the coach due to non-opening of the gate of 15101 Antyodaya Express at Mankapur railway station, which broke the glass and caused a stampede in the train, the train was going from Chhapra to Mumbai," read the caption of an X post of the video.

The clip shows a man taking a large stone from a passenger's hand and using it to break the glass on the train's closed door, while others dismantle the iron grill of the windowpane.

Since being surfaced, the video has accumulated thousands of likes and comments. While some users voiced concerns over passenger safety, others shared similar experiences.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "At this rate dacoits will roam trouble free in our trains. They're not passengers when they don't have tickets. It took centuries of steady law enforcement to keep trains safe, but due recent negligence we are going back to what it was during the days of dacoits and burglars."

"Happened to me once at late night ,, i had reserved seat but passangers inside had locked the gate and not bothered to open despite requesting , instead avoiding deliberately," commented another.

"Say whatever you want but I would say Everytime i visit North by train i always get traumatic experience. It would take at least 50 years more to realize basic civic sense," expressed a third user. "Any train via bihar and jharkhand should be immediately stop,as they Create ruckus and due to them the ticket holder can't even board the train, Sitting in seat was another issue," wrote another.