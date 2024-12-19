Video: Man Calls Out Unruly Behaviour Of Fellow Indians On Thailand Flight

A social media user recently took to Instagram to call out Indians for standing inside a flight to gossip and eat while travelling to Thailand. Ankit Kumar, a content creator who was travelling on the same Thai AirAsia flight, shared a video showing passengers standing, gossiping and eating mid-air. He mentions that he witnessed some things on the flight that he feels need to be addressed. He then pans the camera around the cabin, showing passengers standing in groups and talking while the plane is mid-air.

In the clip, Mr Kumar explains that the cabin crew repeatedly asked those standing to return to their seats, but their requests were ignored. He also says, "Indians love to insult themselves everywhere. They've turned the flight into a train or bus. They're standing and travelling. That plane hasn't even landed. It's still in the air."

Watch the video below:

Mr Kumar shared the video a while back. Since then, it has garnered more than 26,000 likes and over 1.6 million views. In the comments section, users expressed frustration over the unruly behaviour of passengers on the flight.

"Again proved, Money doesn't get you Class!" commented one user. "Indians need to learn civic sense first , then go among normal people. I'm an indian too but I'm self aware of what to do and what not to do , but some people are just on another level," said another.

"majority people in India have no etiquettes," wrote a third user. "Exactly... When someone says Indians lack decency people get offended.... I worked on cruise ship previously but when it came to serving Indian guest my colleagues mostly complain," shared one user.

"This is the reason Bharat will always remain a 3rd WORLD COUNTRY. Stop blaming the government," added another.

Also Read | Delhi To Kannur Flight Ticket For Rs 22,000 Sparks Debate: "Cheaper To Go To Dubai"

This is not the first time Indians have been called out for their unruly behaviour on a plane. Previously, a non-residential Indian (NRI) from Krakow, Poland, expressed his disappointment with the alleged actions of other Indian co-passengers aboard a plane.

In a Reddit post, he claimed that people coming to Delhi on a flight from Munich created chaos, spoke loudly, behaved rudely and showed no regard for other passengers. The OP (original poster) called out Indian passengers for their inappropriate behaviour and urged them to "behave like humans".