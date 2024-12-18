Delhi To Kannur Flight Ticket For Rs 22,000 Sparks Debate: "Cheaper To Go To Dubai"

A recent social media post by Dr. Shama Mohamed, a dentist and Congress party member, has ignited a heated debate about the skyrocketing cost of domestic air travel in India. Dr Mohamed shared a post highlighting the exorbitant flight fares for a direct Indigo flight from Delhi to Kannur on December 22. As per the screenshot, the airfare ranged between Rs 21,966 to Rs 22,701. She criticised the soaring prices of domestic flights, pointing out the irony that it would be cheaper to fly internationally to Dubai than travel within India.

"Ticket pricing of @indigo from Delhi to Kannur on the 21st. The direct flight costs 22,000! It is cheaper to go to Dubai! This is what monopoly does," she wrote on X.

See the tweet here:

Ticket pricing of @indigo from Delhi to kannur on the 21st. The direct flight costs 22,000! It is cheaper to go to Dubai! This is what monopoly does pic.twitter.com/BhPzrrHFNM — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) December 15, 2024



Her post sparked mixed reactions, with many social media users expressing frustration over the unaffordable cost of air travel and agreeing with Dr Mohamed's sentiments. On the other hand, some users defended the ticket prices, citing the timing of the flight around the Christmas holiday season as a contributing factor to the high fares.

One user wrote, "The prices have soared to unbearable heights. Despite the Kannur airport being just 10-12 km from my home, I've been unable to afford it for the past three years. What was once a simple, affordable option has now become out of reach.! Monopoly."

Another said, "That's the issue with Privatization. When Air India was under govt rates were not this high and luggage limit was also higher. But now. India is becoming slowly non-liveable for the middle class."

A third commented, "Madam, the late you book you will pay premium pricing. You are thinking a week beforethe holiday season it will be normal as usual. Ticket pricing globally works like that."

A fourth stated, "It is all to do with demand and supply. Ticket and hotel prices always become obnoxiously high during holidays. What's new here?"