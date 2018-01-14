Get Flexible Bookings, Free Snack And More On Your Next Flight. Here's How

Under this service passengers can modify their booking multiple number of times or cancel the booking, without paying any additional Change or Cancellation fees, as may be applicable. Any difference in fare and GST will be applied the InterGlobe Aviation-owned airline said.
Passengers can also select the seat of their choice without any charge, and can opt for seats with extra legroom and window and aisle seats. IndiGo, also said that customers who opt for the 6E-Upgrade are entitled to a free snack comprising of a food item and beverage from the available choice on board.
In the event a Passenger cancels the booking for any reason, refund of the Change or Cancellation fee will be done however, the 6E Upgrade charges will be forfeited. The same will be a manual process in case done through Indigo's call centre. This Service is offered on a per head basis and in case of multiple passengers on a single PNR, each individual Passenger will be charged this Fee, the company said.