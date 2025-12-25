Distressed By Pet Dog's Prolonged Illness, Two Sisters In UP Die By Suicide

What began as an ordinary day in a Lucknow household ended in tragedy after two sisters consumed phenol and died, with police linking the incident to long-term depression and emotional distress over their ailing pet dog. Police said the sisters took the extreme step while no other family member was at home.

Both sisters had been suffering from depression for several years and were receiving medical treatment. Family members told police that the sisters were deeply distressed due to the prolonged illness of their pet dog.

Despite note, the dog's condition reportedly showed no signs of improvement, which had left the sisters emotionally affected.

The incident occurred in the Dauda area of Lucknow. The sisters have been identified as Radha Singh and Jiya Singh. Both were graduates and had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues since 2014, according to the police.

On Wednesday at around 11 am, their mother, Gulab Devi, sent the sisters to buy groceries. When they returned, they informed her that they had consumed phenol.

Alarmed, Gulab Devi immediately informed her son, following which both sisters were rushed to Rani Lakshmibai Hospital. From there, they were referred to the Trauma Centre for further treatment.

Doctors at the Trauma Centre declared Radha Singh dead on arrival. Jiya Singh was admitted for treatment but later died. Police have taken custody of both bodies and sent them for postmortem examination.

Police said they are continuing their investigation and are examining all aspects of the case.