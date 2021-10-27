Display Amrit Mahotsav Logo For Special Programmes: Centre To TV Channels

The Amrit Mahotsav programme was launched by PM Modi from Sabarmati in March.

Television channels have been asked to display the official logo of the Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav while airing news programmes, bulletins and reports -- especially programs and news related to the 75 years of Indian independence.

The Amrit Mahotsav -- a campaign to commemorate the completion of 75 years of India's Independence -- started from March 12 and will run for 75 weeks till August 15, 2023.

In an advisory to all private television channels and media platforms, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" campaign "celebrates the glorious history of our freedom struggle and journey of socio-cultural, political and economic progress over the last 75 years".

"Various activities and events are being undertaken by the Central/State/UT Government, civil society and other organisations under the five pillars viz. The Freedom Struggle; Ideas@75; Achievements@75; Actions@75; and Resolve@75," the advisory read.

In view of this, the government said, "media platforms may consider displaying the official Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav logo during news programmes, reports, bulletins, especially while reporting on matter relating to 75 years of India's Independence so that viewers may be informed about the campaign and they take forward the spirit of "Jan Bhagidari" envisaged under the Mahotsav".

The Amrit Mahotsav programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati in March this year.

The date was the 91st anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March or Salt Satyagraha against the British rulers' monopoly on salt production.

On the day, PM Modi flagged off a 386-kilometre march from the Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Navsari district.

"Azadi Amrit Mahotsav means elixir of energy of independence. It means elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of Aatmnirbharta," the Prime Minister had said.