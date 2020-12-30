Haryana Man Kills Daughter, Shoots Lover Before Court Marriage: Police

Accused has been identified as Kuldeep, who fled the scene and remains missing, police said. (File)

In what seems to be a case of dishonour killing, a woman and her lover, both from the Jat community but from different villages in Haryana's Rohtak district, were allegedly shot at by her father who disapproved of the alliance.

While the woman, Puja, died on the spot, the groom - Mohit - was seriously wounded and was rushed to Rohtak's PGI Hospital with serious injuries. His medical condition is now stable, sources said.

Mohit's brother was also killed in the firing, the police said.

The shooting took place in a busy market area near Rohtak's Delhi bypass road on Wednesday, when Mohit's family and Puja's father were going to the court to solemnize the marriage, the police said.

According to the groom's mother, Puja's father - Kuldeep - had earlier disapproved of the love marriage, but agreed to give his blessings to the young couple.

"He (Kuldeep) used it as a pretext to meet us before going to the court. He escaped after firing at the vehicle in which my family, including Puja, was travelling," she said.

She added that Kuldeep fled the scene after the shooting.

The police have recovered two empty bullet shells from the spot and a forensic team has collected evidence.

A case has been filed in the matter and further investigation is on, senior police office Sajjan Singh said. He added that bullets were fired by the woman's family but did not specify if it was her father, nor did he identify the man by name.