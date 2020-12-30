Haryana Woman, Husband To-Be Shot Dead By Uncle In Rohtak: Police

Accused has been identified as Kuldeep, who fled the scene and remains missing, police said. (File)

In what seems to be a case of dishonour killing, a woman and her husband to-be, both from the Jat community but from different villages in Haryana's Rohtak district, were allegedly shot at by her uncle who disapproved of their relationship.

Pooja, 27, and Rohit, 25, were killed in the attack, the police said. Rohit's brother Mohit was also injured in the firing. He is undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) and is said to be stable.

They were attacked in a busy market area near Rohtak's Delhi bypass road on Wednesday, when the families on Puja and Rohit were on their way to court to solemnize the marriage, the police said.

According to the groom's mother, Puja's uncle - Kuldeep - had earlier disapproved of the love marriage, but later agreed to give his blessings to the young couple.

"He (Kuldeep) used it as a pretext to meet us before going to the court. He escaped after firing at the vehicle in which my family, including Puja, was travelling," she said. She added that Kuldeep escaped after the attack.

"Pooja was an orphan and raised by her uncle Kuldeep, a property dealer. She was staying in Rohtak for the past many months and had developed a relationship with Rohit. According to the complaint, Kuldeep had called Rohit's relatives to the court for their marriage. Later, he asked the groom's relatives to come near Maharshi Dayanand University as they wanted to discuss something before the marriage. When Rohit and his family reached near (the) MDU, Kuldeep opened fire at Mohit's car," read a press statement by the Rohtak police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sajan Singh said the woman's uncle Kuldeep Singh, his son Kapil Kumar and three other persons have been arrested on the complaint of Rohit's father. They have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC and section 25 of the arms Act.

The police have recovered two empty bullet shells from the spot and a forensic team has collected evidence.