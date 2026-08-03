"Disappointed": Karnataka Ex-Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao After Cabinet Snub

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader, Dinesh Gundu Rao, on Monday expressed disappointment after being left out of the expanded State Cabinet, saying he had not been given any reason for his exclusion despite decades of service to the party and the State.

In a statement issued after the Cabinet expansion, Gundu Rao said he had always remained committed to the party and the people of Karnataka, adding that his dedication had never wavered throughout his political career.

Reflecting on his political journey, the six-time MLA said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of Karnataka as both an MLA and a Minister, and credited his repeated electoral victories to the trust reposed in him by the people.

"Being a six-time MLA is only possible because of the trust people keep placing in me, and that means everything," he said.

Gundu Rao highlighted that he had served the Congress in various organisational roles, beginning with the Youth Congress and later in the District Congress, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), and the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

He said he had always worked hard, remained loyal to the party, upheld its ideology, and strived to serve the people who had supported him.

Expressing his disappointment over being overlooked for a Cabinet berth, Gundu Rao said, "It is disappointing that after so many years of service to the State and the party, I have not been considered to serve the government in this Cabinet. I am disappointed by decisions taken without being given any reason for my exclusion."

Despite his disappointment, the senior Congress leader reiterated his commitment to public service, saying he would continue to work for the welfare of the people and the development of Karnataka.

He also maintained that his guiding principles would continue to be good governance, integrity, and honest public service, irrespective of whether he held a ministerial position or not.

Dinesh Gundu Rao is the son of former chief minister late S. Gundu Rao and he handled the Health Ministry in the Siddaramaiah government.

It can be noted that Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Monday appealed to Congress leaders to remain patient after the Cabinet expansion triggered protests, resignation threats and widespread disappointment among legislators who failed to secure ministerial berths.

CM Shivakumar said many deserving and senior legislators could not be accommodated in the ministry and urged them not to lose hope.

"I am now heading to Lok Bhavan after sending the final list there. There are many deserving and senior leaders. I do not deny that. However, the party has to take decisions based on various considerations," the Chief Minister told reporters.

It can be noted that bringing an end to months of speculation and prolonged political suspense, the Congress government on Monday expanded the Karnataka Cabinet, with the party high command approving the induction of 20 legislators as ministers.

The Congress party is believed to have balanced experience and fresh faces in the expanded Karnataka Cabinet.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)