Director Shekhar Kapur's Statement To Be Recorded In Sushant Rajput's Death

The Mumbai Police will record the statement of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The national award-winning director had indicated in a tweet after his death that the actor was upset and "would weep on my shoulder".

The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment earlier this month; the police say he died by suicide. An investigation is underway.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours," he had tweeted.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had ordered the police to investigate the case with the angle of professional rivalry. "While the post mortem report says the actor committed suicide by hanging himself, there are media reports that he allegedly suffered from clinical depression because of professional rivalry. Mumbai Police will probe this angle too," he had tweeted.

The police have so far recorded statements of 28 people linked to the actor.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last co-star Sanjana Sanghi, film director Mukesh Chhabra, his friend Rhea Chakraborty, Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma and Netflix director Aashish Singh, are among those who have recorded their statements.

The Mumbai Police had also received a copy of his contract with the Yash Raj Films. Sushant Singh Rajput had worked in two movies of the banner - "Shuddh Desi Romance" and "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!". His third film, "Paani", to be directed by Mr Kapur, was shelved; the production house reportedly backed out, news agency PTI reported.