Why These Two Women Navy Officers Found Mention In PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised two women Navy officers on the latest episode of his radio programme Mann Ki Baat. Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Rupa A, earlier this year, crossed Point Nemo, the Earth's most remote location, aboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini.

Point Nemo, in the South Pacific and known as the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, lies about 2,688 km from the nearest land, making it the most remote point on Earth. The officers reached it while sailing from Lyttelton, New Zealand, to Port Stanley, Falkland Islands, during the third leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission.

"So, with me, I have Lieutenant Commander Dilna and Lieutenant Commander Rupa. Are you both with me?" PM Modi asked. The officers replied, "Yes, sir, we both are." PM Modi continued, "Let me greet you both," to which they responded, "Vanakkam, sir. Namaskar, sir."

PM Modi, speaking to the nation, said, "During this time of Navratri, we worship Shakti, the divine feminine power. We celebrate the strength of women. From business to sports, and from education to science, take any field, you will find the daughters of our country excelling everywhere. Today, they are overcoming challenges that are almost unimaginable."

Do hear this interaction with Lieutenant Commander Roopa A and Lieutenant Commander Dilna K, who were part of Navika Sagar Parikrama II. Their courage will inspire you all! #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/xX3m0zOGGT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 28, 2025

He then introduced the two officers and said, "Two brave officers of the Indian Navy...they have shown us what courage and determination truly mean."

PM Modi asked, "Rupa, I want to know about your experience during the circumnavigation. The country is eager to hear it. I am sure this was no easy task, you must have faced many difficulties."

Lieutenant Commander Rupa shared her experience of the journey, "In life, we sometimes get an opportunity that changes our lives. This circumnavigation was one such opportunity given to us by the Indian Navy and the Indian government."

The officers trained for three years in navigation, communication, emergency management, and boat handling. During the voyage, they faced storms in the Southern Ocean, towering waves, freezing Antarctic temperatures, and winds up to 90 kmph, officer Rupa said.

PM Modi asked, "And how did you handle adverse weather, since the sea is unpredictable?"

The officers said, "We wore six to seven layers of clothing to stay warm, and sometimes used a gas stove to warm our hands. On calm days, we drifted silently with the sails down, which tested our patience. People will be amased that our daughters of India endured such hardships," she said.

The officers also stopped at Australia, New Zealand, Fort Stanley, and South Africa, interacting with locals and showcasing India's presence globally. At Fort Stanley, a remote island near South America with a population of just 3,500, they found a "mini India" of 45 Indian residents who welcomed them.

PM Modi concluded by addressing the nation's youth, especially young women, "Listening to you, Dilna and Rupa, I feel immense excitement and admiration for your courage. Your hard work, success, and achievements will inspire the youth of our country. Keep flying the tricolor high. I wish you both all the very best for your future endeavors."

During Navika Sagar Parikrama II, the officers collected water samples at Point Nemo for scientific research.