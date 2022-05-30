Diljit Dosanjh To Ammy Virk, Punjabi Artistes Mourn Sidhu Moose Wala's Death

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. (File)

The murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala has left his fans and followers devastated. Several Punjabi actors and singers have expressed their condolences on social media following the singer's death.

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "Oh WAHEGURU Heartbreaking news..Baut Talent C Munde Ch..Mai Kadey Mileya Ni c..Par Odi Mehnat Bol di C No Doubt. Parents Lai Baut Hard Aa..Baba Bhanaa Manan Da Bal Bakshey Parivaar Nu Baut Bura Din Aa MUSIC INDUSTRY Lai."

Singer-actor Parmish Verma also posted a photo of Moose Wala with his mother and wrote, "Waheguru.. RIP Brother" on his Instagram account.

"Shocking !!#sidhumoosewala ..Prayers for the family," wrote actor Jimmy Shergill while sharing a the singer's picture, on his Instagram handle.

Prominent Punjabi actor Sargun Mehta took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Bohot choti umar ch boht vadde kamm kite aa.. boht mehr si babe di ehna te. Please take out 2 mins to just pray for his peaceful transition and for strength for his family."

Singer and actor Ammy Virk also posted a picture of Moose Wala on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Waheguru Parwaaar nu bal bakshan sache patshah."

Actor Neeru Bajwa also wrote, "Shocked... #rip @sidhu_moosewala" sharing a photo of the dead singer on her Instagram only.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. He had joined the Congress last December ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)