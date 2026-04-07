Mini Cooper Crashes Into Bike In Goa, Woman Working At 5-Star Hotel Dies

A 23-year-old woman has died, and her 26-year-old colleague has suffered serious injuries after a Mini Cooper convertible rammed into a bike in Goa on Sunday night. Darius Dias, the 21-year-old son of a local businessman, was driving the car at the time of the accident. He has been taken into custody.

Police have said Diksha Parwadkar and D Arunkumar worked at a five-star hotel in Goa. They were returning home on a bike on Sunday night when the Mini Cooper hit the two-wheeler on the Bambolim-Dona Paula road, near Manipal Hospital. The impact threw Diksha and Arunkumar off the bike. Some reports say the two-wheeler was thrown about 50 m from the point of impact.

The two were rushed to a hospital. While Diksha succumbed to her injuries, Arunkumar is under treatment.

Darius Dias, who was driving the Mini Cooper, is the son of Andrew Dias, a businessman with a bakery and hotels in Goa. The car had a temporary number plate, meaning it had not been registered in Goa so far. Some reports said the Mini Cooper was recently purchased, and its doors sported ribbons usually seen on new cars.

Police have registered a case under Section 106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which relates to causing death by negligence. According to a report in the Goan newspaper O Heraldo, the victim's family has alleged a lack of transparency in the investigation and have accused the cops of "complete blackout" regarding the probe.

This comes less than two months after a 65-year-old tourist from Bhopal died in a horrific car crash in north Goa. Bhagatram Sharma was on a holiday with his family. The hatchback they were travelling in was hit by a Mahindra Thar driven by Sharuya Goyal, a 19-year-old from Delhi.