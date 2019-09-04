'Father Not Meddling In Government Affairs': Digvijaya Singh's Son

A minister said that Digvijaya Singh was running the government from behind the curtain (File)

Madhya Pradesh minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan on Tuesday said Chief Minister Kamal Nath was the "sole power centre" in the state and his father was not meddling in the affairs of the party-led government.

His statement came a day after MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar accused Digvijaya Singh of "destabilising" and "blackmailing" the eight-month-old Congress-led government.

Mr Singhar had told reporters that Digvijaya Singh was running the government from behind the curtain.

Jaivardhan Singh, however, denied charges made by Mr Singhar against his father, a two-time chief minister.

Speaking to reporters here, Jaivardhan Singh said, "I want to put it on record that the chief minister is the only power centre of the Congress in MP.

"We and all Congress MLAs follow his orders in a disciplined manner. The CM hears out our views."

"My father is not running any department. We ministers report only to Chief Minister Kamal Nath," he stressed.

Queried on Mr Singhar's allegation that Digvijaya Singh was "patronising" people involved in illegal mining and liquor business, the 33-year-old Urban Development minister said his father had a clean political record.

"Everybody knows my father, in his over 40-year-long political career, has never indulged in illegal business," he said.

He said such questions should be asked to those who were making such baseless allegations.

Jaivardhan Singh said he would not speak against Mr Singhar in front of the media as he is a cabinet colleague.

