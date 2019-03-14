'BJP Government Was Sleeping': Digvijaya Singh Slams Centre Over Pulwama

Digvijaya Singh tweeted a letter, saying it was an intimation of an impending terror attack (File)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh today alleged that the Jammu and Kashmir administration had intelligence inputs of an impending improvised explosive device (IED) attack six days prior to the Pulwama terror attack, but the central government didn't take any action to prevent it. He tweeted a letter, which, he said, was an official warning of a terror attack. "But the BJP government kept sleeping," he alleged.

"Modi ji, Rajnath Ji, I am sharing a copy of a signal sent by IGP Kashmir Zone on 8/2/2019 to all concerned police and Army officers on social media. Was it not necessary to sensitise the route from which the convoy of 2500 CRPF soldiers had to pass, even after receiving the signal?" Mr Singh tweeted.

40 CRPF soldiers were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district in a suicide attack by a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist last month.

"This signal was sent on 8/2/2019 and the attack took place on 14/2/2019, which is 6 days prior to the attack. LeT (Lashkar e Taiba) had also released a video, but our government kept sleeping. Isn't it gross intelligence failure? Modi ji, the families of the martyrs want to know. When will you answer?" he added.

"Is this right that CRPF jawan's request that they be air lifted was denied by the BJP government. If we had airlifted them, our 44 soldiers would not have died. Modi ji, have some shame. At least ask for explanation from the NSA. Take some action against the officers," he added.

मोदी जी राजनाथ जी मैं IGP Kashmir Zone का ०८/०२/२०१९ सभी सम्बंधित Police और Army के अधिकारियों को IED के हमले की सूचना दे कर सचेत करने वाले सिग्नल की कापी Social Media पर डाल रहा हूँ? क्या इस सिग्नल के बाद जिस route से २५०० जवानों का convoy जा रहा था उसे sensitise नहीं करना था? pic.twitter.com/kbkxw7fBW4 — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 14, 2019

After the attack, Indian Air Force jets crossed the Line of Control and destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammed training camp in Balakot. The air strike led to a dog fight between Indian and Pakistani jets. An Indian Air Force pilot shot down a Pakistani F-16 jet, but his plane also took a hit. He was captured and remained in Pakistani captivity for over 58 hours.

The attack and the air strike also resulted in a political war in the country. While the opposition dared the government of giving specific details of the strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused them of speaking in "Pakistan's language".