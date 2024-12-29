Watch: How Mumbai Man Used His Puppy To Outsmart Scammer Posing As Cop

A Mumbai man decided to turn the tables on a digital scammer by cleverly using his puppy. The hilarious moment was shared on Instagram, where a man answered a video call from a fraudster pretending to be from the Andheri East police station in Mumbai.

The video begins with the "police officer" saying, "I am calling from Andheri East police station," before demanding that the man show his face to the camera. Instead of complying, the man picks up his small puppy and holds it in front of the camera. "Yeh lijiye, sir. Aagya main camera ke saamne," (Here you go, sir. I'm here in front of the camera), he says, holding the puppy closer.

The scammer, who initially posed as a police officer, is caught completely off guard by the unexpected response. Realising he's being pranked, he breaks into a smile and quickly turns his face away from the camera.

"Arey yeh raha main. Arey, thanedaar. Dikhraha hai? Arey nakli vardi," (Here I am. Hey, Officer. Can you see me? Oh, fake uniform) the man with the puppy continues, laughing at the increasingly awkward situation.

The scammer, clearly flustered, soon turns off his camera and disconnects the call. The caption of the video read, “Pretend to be Mumbai Police. Scam call gone wrong.”

Digital arrest is a scam where fraudsters create a false sense of fear and panic by pretending to be law enforcement officials, coercing victims into making payments under the threat of a fake online investigation or arrest.

A few days ago, a Japanese man living in Bengaluru was scammed out of Rs 35.5 lakh by cybercriminals who posed as Mumbai police officers. The scammer falsely accused him of being involved in a money laundering case and "digitally arrested" him, forcinging him to make payments through various means.

Before that, a Bengaluru techie lost Rs 11.8 crore in a "digital arrest" scam after fraudsters impersonating police officers claimed that his Aadhaar details were being misused for money laundering.