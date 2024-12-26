Digital Arrest Scammers Target Japanese Man In Bengaluru, Con Him Of Rs 35 Lakhs

A Japanese national working in Bengaluru lost Rs 35.5 lakh to cyber fraudsters, who posed as Mumbai Police officers and placed him under "digital arrest", alleging his involvement in a money laundering case.

According to the police, Hiroshi Sasaki, who lives in a flat near Dairy Circle, was forced to make the payments to the scamsters through various means, including RTGS.

The incident took place between December 12 and 14, when Sasaki received a call from a person, who claimed to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

The caller, the police said, told Sasaki that his phone number would be blocked due to its unauthorised use. To avoid the disconnection, he was asked to dial a number.

Upon dialling the number, the Japanese national was immediately connected to a WhatsApp call from someone claiming to be from the Cyber Crime wing of Mumbai Police. The caller informed Sasaki that he was involved in a money laundering case.

The fraudsters "digitally arrested" him and siphoned off Rs 35.5 lakh by having him make payments through various means, the police said.

Sasaki was also told that the money would be returned after the investigation was completed.

After realising that he had been duped, the victim approached the South East Cyber Crimes, Economics and Narcotics (CEN) police station and lodged a complaint.

A probe is underway, the police said.

According to cyber law expert and advocate Pawan Duggal, "digital arrest" is the phenomenon of trying to put somebody in a sense of fear and panic and thereafter, going ahead and extorting money from the said person under some mistaken notion so as to make the said person a victim of a cybercrime."

There have been several advisories warning people that there is no provision for 'digital arrest' or online investigation in Indian law enforcement and yet, several people have fallen prey to such scams, losing crores in the process.

The Centre has also warned about a widespread cyber scam targeting individuals across the country. It said the scam involved fraudulent letters threatening people with 'digital arrest' unless they comply with the scammers' demands.

In October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention to 'digital arrests' and warned people against such activities. "Beware of digital arrest frauds. There is no system like digital arrest under the law. No government agency will ever contact you via phone or video call for such an investigation," he said.

