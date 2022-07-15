Digital News To Be Regulated In Amended Law In A First

Digital media has never been under any law or regulation so far. (Representational)

A new law for the registration of media will, for the first time in India, include digital media, which has never been part of any government regulation. Digital news sites could face action for "violations", which includes cancelled registration or penalty, if the bill is cleared.

The Information and Broadcasting ministry has started the process to amend the Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill and include "news on digital media through any electronic device" in its ambit.

Digital news publishers have to apply for registration and will be required to do so within 90 days of the law coming into effect.

Digital publishers will need to register with the Press Registrar General, who will have powers to act against various publications for violations and who can suspend or cancel registrations and impose penalties.

An appellate board is planned with the Chairperson of the Press Council of India as its chief, according to officials.

Digital media has never been under any law or regulation so far. The amendments will bring digital media under the control of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry as the administrative ministry.

The Bill has yet to be approved by the Prime Minister's Office and other stakeholders, say sources.

In 2019, the Centre's move to put out a draft bill that defined news on digital media as news in digitized format that can be transmitted over the internet, computer or mobile networks and includes text, video, audio and graphics", caused an uproar as it was seen to be an attempt to control the digital news media.

The Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill will replace the British-era Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867, which regulators newspapers and printing presses in India.