Digital Connectivity Suffers At Arunachal Town Awaiting Big Investments

Tawang, a border town in Arunachal Pradesh, is grappling with digital connectivity problems.

Even as the government is trying to make forward areas the newest launch pad of its regional connectivity initiative, Tawang, a border town in Arunachal Pradesh, is still grappling with digital connectivity problems.

Tawang recently hosted a two-day "Thought Shop" on connectivity. The focus was on tourism and agreements worth Rs 1,200 crore were signed, according to host organization FICCI.

For investors, this event meant progress and investments in hotels, power transmissions and portable petrol pumps, desperately needed across the north-east. But one thing is still lacking -- good data connectivity.

Industrialists feel such initiatives must cover forward areas.

Residents say that infrastructure is being upgraded but there has been no improvement in digital connectivity. "Phone connectivity is not stable; Internet goes off for days. We cannot transact because of bad connectivity," said Kenter Lollen, a student from Tawang.

Tawang recently hosted a two-day "Thought Shop" on connectivity.

For others, the condition of roads and its impact on tourism is a bigger concern. "Roads are improving but they get blocked due to landslides. That affects tourism. But one good thing is that power connectivity has improved a lot," a hotel employee said.

Tawang was where battles between the Indian Army and the Chinese were fought in 1962. But over the years, there has been a shift in the political and economic landscape. "Things are not like in 1962, even in connectivity, we have improved," Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu told NDTV.

"The government (centre) has invested Rs 150 crore in tourism infrastructure, not too far from the Chinese border," Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons told NDTV.