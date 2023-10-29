India Plans To Develop Key Area Near LAC In Arunachal To Counter China

A four-hour bumpy ride from Tawang town towards Yangtse leads to Tsechu village near LAC.

In a confidence-building measure, the Arunachal Pradesh government and the army are seeking to develop an important area near the Yangtse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).



The development, which is seen as a subtle message, comes days after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed 'Shastra Puja' with troops in Tawang.

The state government and the army are planning to promote the legend of Chumi Gyatse. The place is famous for 108 Holy Waterfalls along the LAC. In December last year, China wanted to build an observation post overlooking the area. The place is just 250 metres from the LAC and was earlier out of bounds even for the people of Tawang.

A four-hour bumpy ride from Tawang town towards Yangtse leads to Tsechu village near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at 11,000 feet. Ever since the stand-off with the Chinese troops, efforts have been made to improve the road infrastructure.

According to Tibetan legends, there is a collection of 108 waterfalls in Chumi Gyatse and water here is considered holy and is said to have "healing properties".

Every year, Buddhist pilgrims from Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states offer prayers at Chumi Gyatse and collect the holy water.

"Now people beyond Tawang districts are getting to know about this place and we are happy about it. Tourist footfall is increasing but the road infrastructure should be better to improve tourism" Leki, a local villager at Tsechu Village told NDTV.

"The road in the region has to be improved but the area is witnessing change. Now we have a mandir, a gompa and even Lamas are here. We had the wish to visit this place for a long time, today's wish is fulfilled" said Sonam Thsering , who came from Tawang town.

" We heard about the holy waterfalls, so we are visiting this place. We have taken the holy water in bottles. This is close to the China border and it's a different experience" said Raju Tamang, a young tourist who came from Guwahati.